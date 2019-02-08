Russian woman found dead, eaten in pig pen: report

A Russian farmer who may have suffered an epileptic seizure and collapsed into her pig pen was eaten by her pigs, reports said, citing Russian media.

The woman, 56, was feeding the animals in a village in the central Russian region of Udmurtia when she fainted and fell into the pig pen, the BBC reported. She reportedly died of blood loss.

The husband went to bed early the day before her death, because he was not feeling well, but he awoke to find his wife missing, the report said. He then found her body in the pen.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, the UK's Evening Standard reported.

The couple’s farm is in a village in the Malopurginsky district of Udmurtia, according to the BBC.