Romania's foreign ministry red-faced after guests described as 'undesirable,' and 'ghastly'

The Romanian foreign ministry has summoned a diplomat to Bucharest after its embassy in Paris sent out invitations to a reception containing rude remarks about the guests.

The embassy had emailed invitations to a reception to mark Tuesday's visit by President Klaus Iohannis, but inadvertently attached a spreadsheet that described some of the guests as "undesirable" and another as "ghastly."

Last week the ministry said the embassy had apologized, saying the annotations were personal remarks, but the furor did not go away.

In a second statement Monday, the ministry said one diplomat had been summoned to Bucharest and another had been given a warning.

Ambassador to France Bogdan Mazuru wrote a letter of apology to the Romanian writer who exposed the gaffe but did not personally have a rude description.