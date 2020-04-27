Rollerblading thief in coronavirus mask sought in Long Island Dunkin' Donuts robbery

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A thief had on a coronavirus mask and rollerblades when he robbed a Long Island doughnut shop, police said.

The robbery took place Friday night at a Dunkin' Donuts in Hicksville, Nassau County police said.

They said the male individual purchased a cup of coffee before announcing a robbery.

“The subject, while simulating that he had a gun under his clothes, demanded that the store clerk give him cash from the register,” police said.

After being given an undetermined amount of cash the robber skated off, they said.

The victim told police the thief was wearing blue sweatpants, a brown “Carhartt” jacket and a red beanie cap.

He also said the person had on the coronavirus surgical mask, black rubber gloves and inline roller blades with a bronze chassis, police said.

They released a photo of the suspect.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring New Yorkers to wear a mask while in public as the state deals with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

