Roe v. Wade lawyer dies, former student says; as Supreme Court reconsiders landmark abortion case
Sarah Weddington became the youngest person to argue before the Supreme Court at 27
Sarah Weddington, one of the attorneys who argued the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade in 1973, died at the age of 76, a former student said Sunday.
"Sarah Weddington died this morning after a series of health issues," Susan Hayes, a Democratic attorney running for Texas agriculture commissioner who is a former student of Weddington's, wrote on Twitter Sunday.
Her reported death comes while the Supreme Court is considering a case with the potential to reverse the landmark abortion case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.