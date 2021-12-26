Expand / Collapse search
Roe v. Wade lawyer dies, former student says; as Supreme Court reconsiders landmark abortion case

Sarah Weddington became the youngest person to argue before the Supreme Court at 27

By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
Sarah Weddington, one of the attorneys who argued the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade in 1973, died at the age of 76, a former student said Sunday. 

"Sarah Weddington died this morning after a series of health issues," Susan Hayes, a Democratic attorney running for Texas agriculture commissioner who is a former student of Weddington's, wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Her reported death comes while the Supreme Court is considering a case with the potential to reverse the landmark abortion case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

