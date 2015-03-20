Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update December 1, 2015

Rifle found in Pennsylvania barracks ambush search tested

By | Associated Press
This undated file photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Eric Frein, who has eluded police, but is charged with killing one Pennsylvania State Trooper and seriously wounding another in a late night ambush. (AP/Pennsylvania State Police)

This undated file photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Eric Frein, who has eluded police, but is charged with killing one Pennsylvania State Trooper and seriously wounding another in a late night ambush. (AP/Pennsylvania State Police)

SCRANTON, Pa. – A state police official says investigators are testing a .308 caliber rifle recovered from an abandoned airport hangar to see whether it is the weapon used to gun down one trooper and wound another outside a northeastern Pennsylvania police barracks.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that state police commissioner Frank Noonan also said Saturday that law enforcement agencies may have had to change their strategy had the manhunt for 31-year-old suspect Eric Frein gone on indefinitely.

Frein was captured Thursday by federal marshals near the hanger following a seven-week manhunt in the Pocono mountains. He is charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 12 ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass outside the Blooming Grove barracks. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.