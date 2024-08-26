RFK Jr hints at creating a new type of government with Trump and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

UNCUT VERSION – RFK Jr hints at behind-the-scenes discussions with Trump about creating new type of government. Continue reading …

HAPPENING TODAY – Politicians from both parties set to visit site of Trump assassination attempt. Continue reading …

BORDER WAIL – Illegal immigrant suspect accused of murdering 12-year-old girl has some complaints. Continue reading …

WATCH – Blue city politicians force woke mandate on police, but veteran officer warns it comes at a price. See video…

A CLASS ACT – Mom coins new term for parents who won't volunteer in their kids' classrooms. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘RIGHT TO WORK’ – Minnesota resident reveals why she commutes out of state to work after Walz’s COVID policies Continue reading …

FAMILY TIES – Who is Kamala Harris' 'combative Marxist economist' father, Donald J. Harris? Continue reading …

RESULTS ARE NOT IN – Why won't Pennsylvania voters have results on Election Night? Continue reading …

EV PUSH – What is Kamala Harris' record on electric vehicles? Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

NOT TAKING QUESTIONS – 36 Days: Kamala Harris has not held a press conference since emerging as presumptive Democratic nominee. Continue reading …

'I LAUGHED, I CRIED' – MSNBC's Jen Psaki gushes over Democratic convention, concludes ‘that is America.' Continue reading …

NEW CHAPTER? – CNN host presses Democratic senator on party's 'turning the page' message at DNC. Continue reading …

‘CROSSED A RED LINE’ – RFK Jr., Elon Musk and more react to Telegram CEO arrest in France. Continue reading …



OPINION

VOTING WITH YOUR WALLET – 5 California taxes Kamala Harris could use to crush the middle class. Continue reading …

SURPRISE GUEST – Beyonce may not have shown up — but it sounded like Nikki Haley did. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'TEND TO LOVE IT' – Jillian Michaels loves the ‘patriotism and Americana’ in this state after leaving California. Continue reading …

TAKE A BREATH – Celebrities are hyping hyperbaric oxygen therapy: Here’s why it’s trending. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on pampered pets, picturesque parks and the brownie's birthplace. Take the quiz here …

'RED FLAG' – Jennifer Garner's secretive relationship could be marred by Ben Affleck's divorce: expert. Continue reading …

INTO THE WILD – Washington conservation staff released nearly 400 endangered leopard frogs with hopes of ‘establishing a new population.’ See video …





WATCH

SEN. RON JOHNSON – FBI are ‘dragging their feet’ with the investigation into Trump’s assassination attempt. See video …

LARA TRUMP – Americans must be left feeling 'pretty hollow and empty' after watching DNC. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.