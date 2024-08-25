MSNBC's Jen Psaki gushes over Democratic convention, concludes 'that is America'

MSNBC's Jen Psaki gushed over the Democratic National Convention on Sunday and argued that the United States was much more "aligned" with the Democratic Party and that the Republican National Convention only represented a "narrow sliver" of the country.

"Well, that was one hell of a Democratic convention. Like so many of you sitting at home, I laughed, I cried, I cheered. I was inspired. It overall felt like the message and the vibes of a winning campaign," Psaki began.

Psaki, a former press secretary for President Biden, compared clips of the RNC and the DNC and concluded that it was the Democrats who held the majority view of Americans.

"I mean, it wasn’t even really a fair fight. But in all seriousness, this contrast, joyful vs. pretty joyless and flat, future vs. past, unity versus division, love vs. hate, those are the options right now. And this week really reminded me that our country is more aligned with what we saw in Chicago," Psaki said.

"What we saw this week, that is America. It is multicultural, diverse, joyful, unique, united, and it was that majority view that was on display in Chicago. Loving America over slandering it. Celebrating diversity over rejecting it, embracing our neighbors rather than talking about kicking them out of the country. The other America that we saw at the Republican convention, that only represented a narrow sliver of America," Psaki added.

Psaki said there was "more" for people at the Democratic convention, adding, "how many people listen to Harris and Walz and so many others talk about how much they love this country and thought ‘yeah, I love my country, too.’"

Other liberal reporters also heaped praise on the convention and its speakers throughout the week.

White House reporter for the Grio, April Ryan, praised Michelle Obama as Michelle Obama as "stratospheric" and "authentic," and went on to include former President Obama on a list alongside Jesus Christ and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"I mean, I joke about this, but there is Jesus, HBCUs and then there’s Barack Obama. It may change. It may change a little bit if Kamala Harris becomes president. But you know, these are two people, people want to hear from right now," Ryan told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, who referred to Michelle Obama as a "cultural icon."

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC panel also fawned over Gov. Tim Walz's remarks at the convention, and told viewers that the group of pundits "got out of their seats and started stamping and clapping" for the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Maddow said that the moment was electrifying for her and other MSNBC hosts in the room.