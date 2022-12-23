Expand / Collapse search
Retired Massachusetts State Police detective indicted for allegedly possessing child pornography

A retired Massachusetts State Police detective captain was indicted Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Francis Hart, 62, of Amherst, was indicted on one count of dissemination of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said. He will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court at a future date.

State Police began an investigation in January 2021 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email address registered to Hart had uploaded a file containing numerous images of suspected child pornography, prosecutors said.

The investigation revealed that in addition to possessing images, Hart sent images of alleged child pornography to another iPhone user in another state, according to Healey’s office.

Hart was arrested in August 2021 at his Amherst home.

Prosecutors said police seized digital devices including two desktop computers, external hard drives and an iPhone which allegedly included images of child pornography.

A lawyer for Hart could not immediately be reached for comment.