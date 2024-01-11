Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Retired Arizona prisons chief takes plea deal after armed standoff with police

Charles Ryan has pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct after drinking tequila and pointing a gun at officers

Associated Press
Published
Former Arizona prisons chief Charles Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from when police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff in 2022.

The plea agreement for Ryan, who retired as corrections director in September 2019, calls for a sentence of probation and an $8,500 payment to cover the Tempe Police Department’s costs in conducting the investigation. The offense carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison.

PRISON SYSTEM TIED UP IN GUARD SEX SCANDAL HIT WITH SICKENING NEW CLAIMS

Police were called to Ryan’s house Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that he had shot himself in the hand. It was later revealed by police that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery.

Retired Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan pleads no contest to disorderly conduct

Charles Ryan, retired Arizona Corrections Director, is seen here after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in a plea agreement at Maricopa County Superior Court, Nov. 14, 2023, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

Ryan also was injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila when officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand.

Ryan told police he didn’t remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots.