Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published
Last Update September 8, 2016

Report: GPS placed car of California arson suspect at scene

By | Associated Press
FILE - This Aug. 17, 2016 file photo shows Damin Pashilk is taken from Lake County Calif. Superior Court in Lake County, Calif. Authorities say a GPS tracker revealed Pashilk's vehicle an arson suspect who was at the scene of a destructive wildfire about a minute before it started north of San Francisco. The details are contained in a summary of state fire investigators' probe of Pashilk. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP,File) MANDATORY CREDIT

FILE - This Aug. 17, 2016 file photo shows Damin Pashilk is taken from Lake County Calif. Superior Court in Lake County, Calif. Authorities say a GPS tracker revealed Pashilk's vehicle an arson suspect who was at the scene of a destructive wildfire about a minute before it started north of San Francisco. The details are contained in a summary of state fire investigators' probe of Pashilk. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP,File) MANDATORY CREDIT (The Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities say a GPS tracker revealed the vehicle of an arson suspect was at the scene of a destructive wildfire about a minute before it started north of San Francisco.

The details are contained in a summary of state fire investigators' probe of Damin Pashilk.

He is accused of starting more than a dozen fires since July 2015, including the Aug. 13 blaze that destroyed 189 homes in Lake County.

Pashilk pleaded not guilty Wednesday to arson charges.

The summary says surveillance footage placed Pashilk's vehicle near the scene of two small fires on July 2, 2015. Investigators placed the GPS tracker on his car the following month.