Report: Air quality near troubled landfill posed health risk

A new report says emissions near a troubled St. Louis County landfill posed health concerns for workers and nearby residents, but remediation efforts have largely diminished the risks.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday released a report based on air quality data collected near Bridgeton Landfill .

The landfill has come under scrutiny because an underground fire burns near Cold War-era nuclear waste. Landfill operators have spent millions of dollars to keep the two separate and eliminate odor and gas emissions.

The report cites air sampling from 2013 through 2016 showing levels of sulfur-based compounds and sulfur dioxide high enough to aggravate respiratory and chronic cardiopulmonary diseases.

But the report says gas emissions are down 80 percent and are now unlikely to pose a health threat.