Remnants of Hurricane Ida bring flooding and tornadoes to the northeast

Children had to be rescued from a flooded school bus in Pennsylvania and a tornado severely damaged at least 100 homes in Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved northeast through the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

At 5pm ET, the post-tropical cyclone was about 30 miles south of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which had one of the wettest days on record Wednesday with 5.6 inches of rain.

A similar scene played out in western Maryland, where 10 students and a driver had to be rescued from a school bus that was overtaken by flooding on Wednesday afternoon, FOX 5 DC reports.

Near Pittsburgh, the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company rescued 41 passengers from a school bus that got stuck on a flooded road Wednesday morning.

In Johnstown, about 100 miles west of Harrisburg, emergency officials had to evacuate about 3,000 people below a dam to ensure the safety of downstream residents.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster proclamation on Wednesday ahead of the anticipated flooding.

"This dangerous storm continues to have devastating impacts across the South and as it heads toward Pennsylvania, we are expecting significant rainfall across the state," the governor said. "I urge Pennsylvanians to monitor local weather and traffic conditions before making any plans and prepare for potential flooding."

Tornado watches are in effect for much of the mid-Atlantic, from northeastern North Carolina to southern Pennsylvania.

One tornado touched down in Edgewater, Maryland, severely damaging at least 100 homes, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Edgewater resident Joe Nowicki told the Capital Gazette that his wife narrowly avoided the tornado.

"She was getting ready to run to our neighbor’s house to get in the basement and just as she was going out the door, the tornado came through and trees came down all over the place," Nowicki told the local news outlet. "If she would have been outside, one step out on our stoop, she would be dead right now."

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office posted a video of a live water rescue in Maryland when a vehicle tried to cross a flooded road.

"This vehicle tried to cross this moving water and you can see what happened," Todd Wivell, the public information officer for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, said in the video. "We are highly encouraging everyone to get off these roads. Do not try to cross this water."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that no injuries were reported due to the storm as of 4pm ET.

The remnants of Ida are expected to continue moving east-northeast at 25 mph over the next 36 hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.