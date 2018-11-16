Remembering the sweet life of a town wiped out by wildfire

Paradise, California, literally went up in smoke in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history.

The death toll, for now, is 63, but many more are missing. And memories are all that's left for many of the survivors.

They recall a friendly place where the pace was relaxed, where families put down roots and visitors opted to stay. In a matter of hours last week, it all disappeared.

Terry Prill is a 63-year-old resident of Paradise. He says it the type of place where "you would never miss a meal" and "people are good people."

Now, crews search for live power lines and gas leaks. Rescue teams continue to pull human remains from cars and homes. And a heavy layer of gray-brown haze hangs over the town.