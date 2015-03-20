Remains of Vietnam vet missing since 1980 found in Nevada septic tank; murder probe starts

Northern Nevada sheriff's deputies are investigating the suspected murder of a highly-decorated Vietnam veteran whose remains were found in a septic tank near the Comstock mining town of Virginia City nearly 34 years after he disappeared.

Investigators said Thursday they traced the serial number on a medallion with the skeletal remains to identify George Benson Webster. The Sun Valley mechanic was 32 when his mother reported him missing in 1980.

Washoe County Undersheriff Tim Kuzanek says they got a tip in 1986 that Webster was killed and dumped in a septic tank in Reno, but it didn't pan out.

Webster apparently died from a blow to the head. Detectives are trying to find anyone who knew him or another Sun Valley man of interest who's also dead, Calvin "Cowboy" Green.