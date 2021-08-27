14 California students, 8 parents still trapped in Afghanistan after 3 families rescued

Five families from California 's Cajon Valley school district, including 14 students and eight parents, remain stranded in Afghanistan after officials successfully rescued three families.

The Cajon Valley Union School District has been working in collaboration with Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., in recent days to help California families in the country return home safely as Americans and U.S. allies attempt to flee the country before the U.S. military completes its withdrawal by Aug. 31.

24 STUDENTS, 16 PARENTS STRANDED IN AFGHANISTAN AFTER SUMMER VACATIONS

The Los Angeles Times first reported on Tuesday that 24 students and 16 parents were stuck in Afghanistan after traveling to the country over the summer.

"One family consisting of two adults, and five children returned back to the US yesterday afternoon," Cajon Valley Union School District spokesperson Howard Shen told Fox News in a statement. "Two additional families are confirmed safely out of Afghanistan. There are additional five families with Cajon Valley students remaining (14 students and 8 parents) to the best of our knowledge."

Shen described the district's and congressman's efforts to rescue families as "a constantly evolving situation. "

REP. ISSA ANNOUNCES 2 SAN DIEGO FAMILIES SUCCESSFULLY FREED FROM AFGHANISTAN

"The district requests that the family who has safely been returned home to us be given peace and privacy to rest and recuperate from the long journey back to the US," Shen said.

The district has not shared any personal information about the returned or stranded families.

Issa told Fox News in a Friday statement that efforts to rescue two San Diego families on Wednesday were "the result of tireless work by our team to ensure that our people aren’t left behind in Afghanistan."

"But while we have made extraordinary progress, there are so many more Americans stranded in Afghanistan. We have more work to do and under extremely difficult conditions," he said. "I could not be more pleased at what has been achieved so far. But this is only a start to finally bringing our community back together and bringing our people home."

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.