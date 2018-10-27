Religious leaders, others express horror at synagogue attack

Reaction to the Saturday morning shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a man killed 11 people and wounded six in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history:

"This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate." — President Donald Trump.

"The actions of Robert Bowers represent the worst of humanity." — Scott Brady, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

"Today, we saw another horrific act of hate at a house of worship — this time, the murder of at least eight congregants at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue ... It reminds us of the slaughter of nine African American worshippers at Charleston's Mother Emmanuel Church in 2015, the killings of six Sikh worshippers at a temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, in 2014, and, of course, the bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963 that left four young African American girls dead. The violence in Pittsburgh follows on the heels of a string of attempted pipe bombings by a white supremacist who targeted frequent critics of President Trump. Our hearts go out to the families of the most recent shootings." — Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"We are devastated. Jews targeted on Shabbat morning at synagogue, a holy place of worship, is unconscionable. Our hearts break for the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community." — Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

"I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today. The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality. And we all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded." — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message posted online.

"This has always been a thought in the back of my mind, scenarios just like this. During the week the building is locked. We have a security camera to see who comes. But on Sabbath it's an open door. And there are people right there where he would have walked in." — Chuck Diamond, former Rabbi at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

"When Jews are murdered in Pittsburgh, the people of Israel feel pain. All Israel are responsible for one another." — Naftali Bennett, Minister of Education and Minister of Diaspora Affairs in Israel.

"We are thinking of 'our brothers and sisters, the whole house of Israel, in this time of trouble,' as we say in the morning prayers. We are thinking of the families of those who were murdered and praying for the quick recovery of those who were injured. I am sure that the law enforcement agencies and the legal authorities in the U.S. will investigate this horrific event thoroughly and that justice will be served on the despicable murderer." — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by this morning's tragedy in Pittsburgh. We will continue to pray for everyone involved." — Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear of this morning's tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. We send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected." — Pittsburgh Penguins.

"We are sickened by this horrific attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's historic Jewish neighborhood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the dead and injured as well as the rest of the congregation and Jewish community." — Simon Wiesenthal Center.