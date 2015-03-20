Relative: Hawaii won't allow father to see teen who stowed away on flight from California

A relative of a 15-year-old boy who survived a 5½-hour flight in a jet's wheel well says Hawaii officials won't allow the boy's father to see him.

The San Jose Mercury News reported Friday that (http://bit.ly/1fFl5uw ) a cousin of the boy's stepmother says it's not clear whether Abdulahi Yusuf will be allowed to bring his son home.

Mukhtar Guled tells the newspaper Yusuf has not been allowed to see, visit or speak with the teenager, Yahya Abdi.

Hawaii state officials did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment late Friday. Earlier, a spokeswoman said the state wouldn't comment on the case.

Abdi has been in the custody of child welfare officials at a Honolulu hospital since boarding the flight April 20 in San Jose, California and landing in Maui.