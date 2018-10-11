Red tide levels drop along parts of Florida's east coast

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says tests of water samples show red tide levels have dropped from Boca Raton to the island of Palm Beach.

The Sun Sentinel reports the results released Wednesday mirror a similar drop seen in Broward County this week when little to no red tide was seen in samples. Results from samples taken in Jupiter are expected Thursday. The Jupiter area was a red tide hotspot last week and registered as the highest concentration in South Florida.

The director of Palm Beach County's Environmental Resources Management Department, Deborah Drum, says it's too soon to say the red tide episode is over, but the test results are encouraging. Red tide is normally limited to the Gulf coast but has made its way around the peninsula.

