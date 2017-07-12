Red Cross taking in donations for Sandy relief

As millions on the east coast struggle with flood damage and power outages, the American Red Cross is gathering donations for the relief effort.

The organizations has put up tens of thousands of displaced residents who were left homeless in the wake of superstorm Sandy since it hit on Monday night. On Wednesday, some 7,000 people spent the night in 115 RedCross shelters in nine states, according to officials. Cl;ick here to find a shelter.

Those wishing to donate to the relief effort can text the phrase "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a $10 contribution for every message sent. In addition, iTunes users will also find a donate button located on the main page for the iTunes store set up specifically for Sandy relief. People can also make contributions by calling 1-800-733-2767.

“Our first priority is to get people the help they need – providing families and individuals with a safe place to stay and food to eat,” said Charley Shimanski, senior vice president of Disaster Services for the Red Cross. “While it is too early to know the full extent of Sandy’s damage, we expect to be working with a variety of partners to help people for the next several weeks.”