Records: Shooting suspect killed previous wife

Court records show a Florida man who authorities say shot two ministers after killing his wife had pleaded guilty to killing a previous wife.

Jeremiah Fogle is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder after Sunday's shootings at a Lakeland church. Authorities say he killed his wife, Theresa, at the couple's home before opening fire at the nearby church.

According to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Fogle was sentenced to 10 years' probation in 1987 after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge.

An affidavit states that Fogle answered the door holding a rifle and showed an Avon Park police officer the body of his wife, Diana. His stepson told investigators he heard Fogle call an ambulance and say he shot someone and wanted to kill himself.