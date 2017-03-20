Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update March 21, 2017

Record high temperatures set for first day of spring

By | Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY – The first day of spring saw temperatures in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, that broke or tied records, including two that were more than a century old.

The National Weather Service says it was 92 degrees in Tulsa on Monday, tying a record set in 1907. And a 92 degree reading in Lubbock, Texas, broke the record 90 degrees set in 1916.

Other records include 92 degrees in Dallas to break the record of 91 set in 1932; 84 degrees in Houston to break the record of 83 set in 1980; and 85 degrees in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to break the 2011 record of 79 degrees.

Weather service meteorologist Jonathan Kurtz in Norman, Oklahoma, said the heat is due to a high pressure system pulling in heat from the desert southwest.