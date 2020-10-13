These are the top rat-infested cities in the US

Chicago is home to deep-dish pizza, the Cubs, and according to a new report, an indecent amount of rats.

For the sixth consecutive time, the Windy City has claimed the top spot on Orkin's "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" list.

The pest control services company said Los Angeles was the next "rattiest" city. New York came in at No. 3 this year and Washington, D.C coming in at the No. 4 spot.

This year, experts say rodents have become more visible than ever due to the pandemic-driven closure of restaurants, which forced them to find new food sources.

"Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they're resilient in their ways to obtain both," said Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel. "Residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they've settled in, they're capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities."

As winter approaches and rodents seek shelter in warm areas with food and water, Orkin says homeowners should be extra cautious.

These rodents can cause "great damage in and around homes," with their jaws and burrowing habits, added Hottel.

These rodents may also carry harmful pathogens which Orkin stressed is even more concerning amid the pandemic.

To prevent infestation, Orkin says homeowners should avoid leaving food out, including small crumbs and garbage.

Homeowners should also avoid clutter and maintain their landscape in order to deter rodents from creating an infestation.

Inspecting inside and outside your home for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards is also important, Orkin says.

If there are any open holes or cracks, those should be sealed.

Orkin based its ranking of metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020. This includes both residential and commercial treatments.

