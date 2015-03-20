Puppy-holding New Mexico man says officer unfairly used stun gun on him during confrontation

A New Mexico man is suing a police officer who used a stun gun on him while the man was holding a puppy.

KOAT-TV reports (http://goo.gl/OecBqC) that Eppie Cruz Montoya recently filed a lawsuit in state district court accusing the Espanola officer of using excessive force at a convenience store.

Montoya says he walked into the store with the puppy to buy a drink. The store manager told him his dog wasn't allowed and ordered him to take down his sweatshirt's hood.

A police report says an officer arrived and used a stun gun when Montoya disobeyed the officer's commands. Montoya then dropped the puppy.

It is unclear if the puppy was injured.

Officials are investigating whether the officer used excessive force. Montoya was arrested, but charges were dropped.

