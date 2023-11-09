Expand / Collapse search
Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico declares flu epidemic

At least 25,900 cases, 900 hospitalizations and 42 deaths reported since July

Associated Press
Published
Puerto Rico health officials on Thursday declared an influenza epidemic in the U.S. territory.

At least 25,900 cases have been reported since July, with 42 deaths and more than 900 hospitalizations on the island of 3.2 million people, Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said.

Epidemiologist Melissa Marzán noted that officials have seen nearly six times more cases so far this year compared with the same period last year.

FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Ricos Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricos governor is pushing ahead with his top campaign promise of trying to convert the U.S. territory into a state, holding a Sunday June 11, 2017, referendum to let voters send a message to Congress. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

Those who are 0 to 19 years old have been most affected, with more than 13,600 cases reported in that population, Mellado said.

Health officials said there were plenty of vaccines, tests and treatments available on the island.

A record 53,708 influenza cases were reported in 2015 in Puerto Rico.