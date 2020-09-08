Protester allegedly threatened police, wanted to ‘take these pigs heads off with a hand saw’: reports

A Washington state protester who claimed to support health care and housing as “a human right,” also posted a chilling warning for police prior to his arrest last week, according to a report.

Jeremy Logan, 40, who was arrested on an outstanding out-of-county warrant for failure to appear at a hearing related to a drug charge, warned law enforcement officers in a Facebook post that he wanted to “take these pigs [sic] heads off with a hand saw,” authorities said, according to The Spokesman-Review of Spokane, Wash.

SEATTLE CLOSING PARK TO CHRISTIAN RALLY AMID ANTIFA RIOTS IS 'HEIGHT OF HYPCROSY': LET US WORSHIP ORGANIZER

The online post by Logan – co-chairman of the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America -- was a factor in authorities deciding to take action regarding his outstanding warrant, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

“It’s a response to the fact that you have an individual with a warrant, and we identified he had a warrant,” the sheriff said, adding, “He was escalating in his rhetoric, and we removed him from the street.”

Authorities had been monitoring Logan’s online posts since June, the sheriff said.

Logan’s arrest drew some national media attention after Logan told the Huffington Post that plainclothes deputies took him into custody in an unmarked vehicle soon before a planned protest in downtown Spokane.

He claimed the arrest was authorities’ attempt to pressure him to supply information about other activists or was retaliation for his online posts, Spokane’s KREM-TV reported.

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said he has requested information from local law enforcement about about online threats against them, and also about any sheriff’s office involvement in arrests on out-of-county warrants, KREM reported.

But Knezovich defended the action – and claimed Logan’s left-wing politics were not a factor.

“I’m an equal-opportunity sheriff when it comes to people who want to hurt my community, our community,” Knezovich said. “I will go after you no matter what your political leanings are.”

“Everyone wants law enforcement to de-escalate, correct? Well, this is a de-escalation tactic,” the sheriff added. “We do not arrest someone in the middle of a hostile crowd so we can fight people. We don’t do that.”

The sheriff noted that his office has also pursued right-leaning activists when their actions have called for law enforcement intervention.

When contacted by the paper, Logan said his online posts were his reaction to the death of Elijah McClain, 23, an autistic Black man who died after a police chokehold in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If there’s any movement of people, it’s a movement by people that want health care, housing as a human right,” Logan said. “These basic needs for somebody to have a proper and dignified life, that’s what people are fighting for.”

Logan told the newspaper he had arranged for a court date to settle a financial obligation related to his drug charge.

Knezovich confirmed that Logan was no longer a target of law enforcement interest.