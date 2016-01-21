Prosecutors seek death for woman charged with killing son

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Florida woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son and stuffing him into a suitcase.

State Attorney spokesman David Angier says Bay County prosecutors filed a notice to seek the death penalty Thursday against 27-year-old Egypt Moneeck Robinson. A grand jury indicted her Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge.

The sheriff's office reports that Robinson's boyfriend initially went to the first department last month to report the child's death. Firefighters contacted deputies, who went to Robinson's home near Panama City. Deputies found the suitcase containing the child's body floating in water behind the home.

Sheriff Frank McKeithen has said investigators are looking at "ritualistic sacrifice" as a possible motive.

