Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Prosecutors say Oregon day care provider left children alone

By | Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the Deschutes County Sheriff's office shows January Neatherlin. A Deschutes County grand jury returned an indictment in Bend, Ore., Tuesday, March 21, 2017, charging Neatherlin with more than 100 criminal charges related to a babysitting business she operated in Bend. Neatherlin is alleged to have, on numerous occasions, left the 2-7 kids in her care, who ranged in ages from 6 months to 4 years old, alone in her house when she went to the gym and tanning salon. (Deschutes County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Deschutes County Sheriff's office shows January Neatherlin. A Deschutes County grand jury returned an indictment in Bend, Ore., Tuesday, March 21, 2017, charging Neatherlin with more than 100 criminal charges related to a babysitting business she operated in Bend. Neatherlin is alleged to have, on numerous occasions, left the 2-7 kids in her care, who ranged in ages from 6 months to 4 years old, alone in her house when she went to the gym and tanning salon. (Deschutes County Sheriff's Office via AP) (The Associated Press)

BEND, Ore. – Prosecutors say a day care provider in Oregon faces more than 100 criminal counts after being accused of leaving children as young as six months old alone multiple times to go to a tanning salon and gym.

A grand jury indicted 31-year-old January Neatherlin of Bend of criminal mistreatment and reckless endangerment.

Authorities said she was arrested last week after police found seven children alone in her home.

State records show the business, Little Giggles Daycare, was investigated twice since 2014 by state child welfare advocates.

In one case, she was found to be caring for more children than allowed without a license. She was told to drop her number to three or less children.

The second case involved the same issue.

Her attorney did not immediately return a call on Wednesday.