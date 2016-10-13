Prosecutors: no charges in death of man taken into custody

Prosecutors say two security guards investigated in the death of a special education teacher who died after being taken into custody at a District of Columbia apartment building will not face charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement Thursday that "there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or local charges" in death Nov. 1 of 27-year-old Alonzo Smith.

The statement said "the evidence shows that Mr. Smith suffered a sudden cardiac incident that resulted in death." Prosecutors said at the time he "was under the influence of a significant amount of cocaine."

Prosecutors said the security guards restrained Smith after he was seen acting strangely and shouting "help" but there was no evidence they "punched, kicked or otherwise struck" him.