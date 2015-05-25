Prosecutors give tentative nod to quick release of Catholic anti-nuclear activists

An 85-year-old nun and two fellow Catholic peace activists who have served two years in prison for vandalizing a uranium storage bunker could be released in the next few days, their attorneys said.

Attorney Bill Quigley said the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the immediate release of Sister Megan Rice, 66-year-old Michael Walli and 59-year-old Greg Boertje-Obed late on Friday.

The activists were convicted in May 2013 of sabotage and injuring government property after they vandalized a uranium storage bunker at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Last week, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the sabotage conviction, sending the case back to the lower court for resentencing. The court said the activists likely already have served more time than they would receive at resentencing.