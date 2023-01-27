Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Proposal to restrict long-term debt in Maine to create consumer-owned electric utility to appear on ballot

No Blank Checks initiative requires voter approval before ME takes on debts exceeding $1 billion

Associated Press
A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine.

The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the ballot.

The No Blank Checks initiative would require voter approval before the state takes on debts exceeding $1 billion, potentially setting up a roadblock for a separate referendum proposal to buy out Central Maine Power and Versant Power and create a consumer-owned utility, Pine Tree Power.

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE BUILDING COLLAPSES UNDER HEAVY SNOW

Both proposals would have to first be considered by state lawmakers. They would go to voters if lawmakers decline to adopt the proposal.