Progressive, independent Utah polygamous family gets reality TV series after popular pilot

TLC has announced it will air a full series about a progressive polygamous family from Utah that starred in a one-hour pilot earlier this year.

The cable TV network said Thursday it will produce nine, one-hour episodes about Brady Williams and his five wives and 24 children. The first episode is set to debut March 9.

The September pilot episode drew good ratings.

The Williamses are among an estimated 15,000 independent polygamists in the West that don't belong to an organized fundamentalist Mormon church. Williams and his wives withdrew from the Apostolic United Brethren during the mid-2000s after re-evaluating their core beliefs.

A federal judge in Utah last week struck down key parts of the state's polygamy laws, saying a provision that forbids cohabitation violates the First Amendment.