Pro boxer, 24, injured in California drive-by shooting, bullet lodged in vertebrae, family says

A professional boxer is fighting for his life after he was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday in California.

Featherweight Izaac Colunga, 24, is in critical condition after a drive-by shooter opened fire at a Riverside residence, where he was attending a going away party. The boxer was shot in the back of his neck, CBS LA reported, and his family said a “bullet is lodged in his vertebrae.”

Another victim was also injured in the shooting, but that person was treated for minor injuries, ABC 7 reported.

Riverside police said they did not believe the boxer was the “intended target” and officers were searching for the suspects.

Colunga, who is also a bus driver for children with special needs, had his next fight scheduled for March 15 in Dallas. His mother told ABC 7 that her son’s “vital signs look good.”

"So, we just got to pray and believe that he is going to get feeling back in his arms, in his legs, and be able to be the athlete that he is," she said.

Police have asked anyone with information to call (951) 353-7105 or (951) 353-7138.