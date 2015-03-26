Probation for woman accused in Neb. kennel case

The last of four people charged with abuse for keeping two children in a kennel inside a filthy trailer in Nebraska has been sentenced to probation.

North Platte television station KNOP reports (http://bit.ly/NqathC ) that 25-year-old Samantha Eyten was given a year of probation when she was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln County Court. She had pleaded no contest to misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

Last October police were called to the residence shared by Eyten, her husband, Bryson Eyten, Lacy Beyer and Ashly Clark. Officers found Clark's two boys sleeping in a wired-shut kennel inside the filthy trailer home.

Bryson Eyten and Lacy Beyer each were sentenced in June to a year of probation.

Clark was given two years of probation when she was sentenced on July 2.

___

Information from: KNOP-TV, http://www.knopnews2.com