Pro-life advocate calls FDA rollback of restrictions on telemedicine abortions 'reckless'

After the Food and Drug Administration announced a rollback of restrictions that former President Trump's administration placed on telemedicine abortions on Thursday, one pro-life advocate is calling the decision "reckless."

On Thursday, the FDA announced that the requirement for mifepristone, the abortion-inducing drug, to only be prescribed in clinics, medical offices and hospitals is removed. According to the announcement, women can now receive a prescription for the drug through a telehealth provider and have the prescription mailed to them. Previously, the drug was only available to be picked up in a medical setting.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, told Fox News that the decision is "reckless" and is not in women's best interests

"I would say that this is a reckless decision that the FDA has said that came down today. It's a very sad day for women across America, not only for pre-born children, but also for women," Hawkins said. "This is not a decision that was made for women or a women's best interests at all."

Hawkins also said that the decision was made because of the "panicking" of the Roe V. Wade Supreme Court case.

In her view, the decision shows that the Biden administration doesn't care about "pre-born lives."

"It is an insane decision that even a pro-abortion administration such as the Biden administration, we understand fully that they don't care about the value of pre-born lives," Hawkins said. "We understand their position. The U.S. solicitor general argued that in front of the Supreme Court just two weeks ago, but to put women's lives at risk just to further their cause and to think that they're doing some sort of end run around Roe vs. Wade, it's a completely reckless and insane decision."

One study by the Charlotte Lozier Institute in November revealed that ER visits that are classified as "abortion-related" increased at a higher rate for the chemical version of abortion versus the surgical procedures. Chemical abortion ER visit rates increased by 507% between 2002 and 2015, while the surgical abortion ER visit rate increased by 315%.

"This is a painful, dangerous type of abortion, which has a higher risk of complication than surgical abortion, which can lead to incomplete abortion, meaning you're going to have to go back at the risk of getting infected and possibly life-threatening infection," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said this decision allows women to have an abortion without even going to a physician to confirm she's pregnant.

"It is an insane decision for the FDA to say a woman who wants to obtain abortion never has to even go towards a physician to confirm that she's pregnant or to confirm the age of her child, or to confirm the location of pregnancy, to ensure that a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy is not occurring," Hawkins said.