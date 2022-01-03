Prince Andrew can't document claim he suffered from an inability to sweat, his lawyers said

Prince Andrew can't provide any proof that he suffered from an inability to sweat – although he made the claim in a train wreck BBC TV interview in 2019 to undercut the account of accuser Virginia Giuffre, who is suing the royal for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 17.

His lawyers made the disclosure in a filing in the civil case last week after Giuffre's legal team requested "all documents concerning your alleged medical condition of anhidrosis, hypohidrosis or your inability to sweat."

One of the British royal's attorneys, Melissa Lerner, wrote that "no such documents exist in his possession, custody or control."

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S LONGTIME LOVER FOUND GUILTY ON 5 OF 6 COUNTS

In 2019, Giuffre told "Dateline NBC" that she was forced to have sex with the Duke after a night of dancing and drinking at Club Tramp in London in 2001.

"He was sweating all over me. I was like, ugh, I need a shower," she alleged.

Two months later in a widely panned BBC interview, the monarch's middle son insisted Giuffre's story couldn't be true "because I have a peculiar medical condition…which is that I don’t sweat, or I didn’t sweat at the time … because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at." He claimed to have later recovered from the condition.

FEDS RELEASE VIDEO OF RAID ON EPSTEIN'S $16 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

He also said he couldn't have been with the teenager that night because he was with his daughter Beatrice at Pizza Express in Woking, England. But his lawyers also said in the recent filing that he has no documentation to corroborate the alleged alibi.

Giuffre alleges in a federal complaint that she was "forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will" in 2001 at the behest of late financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell . She also alleges that the duke sexually abused her on two other occasions at Epstein's homes. He has denied the allegations.

A hearing is slated for Tuesday on whether to dismiss the lawsuit against Prince Andrew. His legal team has argued that Giuffre signed a 2009 settlement with Epstein in exchange for $500,000 that prohibits her from suing the deceased millionaire's employees or friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty last week of procuring teens for Epstein and her to abuse and faces up to 65 years in prison when she's sentenced.

Epstein, then 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on serious sex crimes charges.