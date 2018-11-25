Powerball numbers drawn for Saturday’s $153M jackpot

Anyone with the winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing could have as many as 153 million extra reasons to be thankful this year.

That’s how many dollars the evening’s top prize was estimated to be worth.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 11, 33, 51, 56 and 58, with the Powerball number 18 and Power Play 2X, according to the official Powerball website.

No winners were immediately reported, so the next jackpot, on Wednesday, could be worth an estimated $171 million, according to the website.