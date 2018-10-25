Powerball jackpot soars to $750 million as lottery mania continues in wake of historic Mega Millions drawing

Are you bummed about not being that person in South Carolina who won the massive $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot this week?

Don’t worry, there’s a chance to strike it very rich – again – when the $750 million Powerball drawing is held Saturday.

The growing jackpot, which as of Thursday morning stood at three quarters of a billion dollars, could end up as the fourth largest cash haul in U.S. lottery history if a winning ticket is purchased, statistics show.

The chance to win comes just days after the $1.537 billion Mega Millions winner was drawn – which will become the second largest prize payout on record, according to the Associated Press. Only 2016’s Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion was bigger, it added.

Never before has such an amount of wealth – a combined $2.25 billion this week -- been available for the public’s taking through lottery games, and in such a short time span.

Powerball says the odds of winning Saturday’s prize are 1 in 292,201,338 and $2 tickets are selling at a brisk pace inside gas stations, delis and other stores coast to coast.

No one has won it since August 11 – but that doesn’t mean you can’t break that trend.

Someone in South Carolina did just beat the 1 in 302,575,350 odds a few days ago to win the Mega Millions, after all.