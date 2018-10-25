Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published

Powerball jackpot soars to $750 million as lottery mania continues in wake of historic Mega Millions drawing

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La.

Lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La. (AP)

Are you bummed about not being that person in South Carolina who won the massive $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot this week?

Don’t worry, there’s a chance to strike it very rich – again – when the $750 million Powerball drawing is held Saturday.

The growing jackpot, which as of Thursday morning stood at three quarters of a billion dollars, could end up as the fourth largest cash haul in U.S. lottery history if a winning ticket is purchased, statistics show.

The chance to win comes just days after the $1.537 billion Mega Millions winner was drawn – which will become the second largest prize payout on record, according to the Associated Press. Only 2016’s Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion was bigger, it added.

Never before has such an amount of wealth – a combined $2.25 billion this week -- been available for the public’s taking through lottery games, and in such a short time span.

Powerball says the odds of winning Saturday’s prize are 1 in 292,201,338 and $2 tickets are selling at a brisk pace inside gas stations, delis and other stores coast to coast.

No one has won it since August 11 – but that doesn’t mean you can’t break that trend.

Someone in South Carolina did just beat the 1 in 302,575,350 odds a few days ago to win the Mega Millions, after all.