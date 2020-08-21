Portland police arrest truck attack suspect Marquise Love, jail records show

Portland police have arrested the 25-year-old accused of viciously attacking a truck driver who was seen on video being violently beaten, jail records show.

Marquise Lee Love was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday shortly after 5:30 a.m. local time, according to jail records.

He was charged with assault, coercion and riot, all three of which are felonies, records show.

Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love,” appears to have been captured on video repeatedly punching and kicking a man who was later identified in reports as being Adam Haner.

In a recent interview with local affiliate FOX 12 Oregon, Haner said after crashing his car, someone was “yanking” him out of his truck “before I even got my door open.”

“I was just standing for myself as a citizen,” he told the station, “and if you can’t do that on a street, then what can you do?”

