Portland hotel fires two employees after black guest was filmed being told to leave lobby

A Portland, Oregon, hotel announced Saturday that it has fired two employees who were “involved in the mistreatment” of a black man who was told to leave the establishment last week.

Jermaine Massey, 34, of Kent, Washington, was staying at the DoubleTree Hotel in the city after seeing a Travis Scott concert, The Oregonian reported. He went to the lobby to return a call from his mother that appeared urgent.

While in the lobby, a security guard told Massey that if he could not provide a room number then he would be asked to leave. He posted a video on social media that went viral showing a portion of his interaction with the guard. Massey accused the hotel of racially profiling him.

Massey left the hotel and spent the rest of the night at a Sheraton. Portland Police confirmed in a statement that officers went to the hotel.

DoubleTree Portland tweeted Saturday that the two employees involved in the incident were terminated. On Friday, the hotel said the employees were placed on leave pending an investigation and apologized to Massey for how he was treated.

“We have terminated the employment of the two men involved in the mistreatment of Mr. Massey,” the tweet read. “Their actions were inconsistent with our standards and values. We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured and will work with him diversity experts to ensure this never happens again.”

The incident caught the attention of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler who found it “deeply troubling.”

“It is deeply troubling to hear about Mr. Massey’s experience with discrimination,” the mayor tweeted. “No one should be treated this way, and I hope this serves as a catalyst for necessary changes that address the systemic nature of discrimination of all forms.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.