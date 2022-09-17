Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend.

Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."

A description for the event states that "guests participate in an experience that weaves together food and art" where an event host "works with Black artists to create a multi-course, vegan, gluten-free meal based off of the artist’s work."

However, the webpage for the event states that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" and "$80 for all others."

PORTLAND WOMAN FINDS STRANGER ASLEEP IN SON'S BEDROOM, RELEASED FROM JAIL ONE DAY LATER

The Twitter account LibsofTikTok first posted about the event.

The event is being hosted by the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art.

According to its website, the Time-Based Art Festival "pushes against this edge of what it means to make—and who can participate in—contemporary art."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In addition to performances, exhibitions, dance parties, our new Night School program, and our Fall 2022 Creative Exchange Lab, come hang out, sip, ponder, and re/connect between and after programs at our on-site Festival bar. TBA:22 will feature international, national, and regional artists, World and West Coast Premieres, local partners, and accessible sites and spaces across the city. This September, we invite you to come together—in the twenty-year spirit of TBA—to experience a festival like no other," the description states.

The Portland Institute for Contemporary Art did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.