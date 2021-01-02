Portland armed robbery leads to 5 arrests after high-speed chase: reports

Five people linked to an armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary in Portland, Ore., on Friday have been taken into custody, according to reports.

The arrests followed a high-speed chase on Interstate 84 that saw the fleeing vehicle reach speeds of 100 miles per hour, FOX 12 of Oregon reported.

At one point, the fleeing vehicle exited the interstate and the five occupants scattered on foot into a residential neighborhood. Two people were soon apprehended while the remaining three were captured around 6 p.m. – about four hours after the vehicle chase began, FOX 12 reported.

Not all of those arrested were being labeled "suspects," police told KOIN-TV of Portland, pending further results of an investigation.

Employees at the marijuana dispensary said they were held at gunpoint during the alleged robbery. It was unclear what items or amount of cash may have been taken. No injuries were immediately reported.

The police response involved the city’s SERT (Special Emergency Response Team) unit, the FOX 12 report said.

None of those arrested was immediately identified.