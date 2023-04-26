Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Portion of Chicago-are highway closes due to large manure spill

IL officials say no injuries were reported in the spill

Associated Press
A portion of a Chicago-area highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday afternoon while workers had the unenviable task of cleaning up a large manure spill, police said.

A semitrailer loaded with 30,000 pounds of manure rolled over on a ramp off Interstate 55 near the village of Hodgkins southwest of Chicago, Illinois State Police said.

No injuries were reported.