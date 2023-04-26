Portion of Chicago-are highway closes due to large manure spill

A portion of a Chicago-area highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday afternoon while workers had the unenviable task of cleaning up a large manure spill, police said.

A semitrailer loaded with 30,000 pounds of manure rolled over on a ramp off Interstate 55 near the village of Hodgkins southwest of Chicago, Illinois State Police said.

ILLINOIS PARENTS CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY 'ENCOURAGING' DAUGHTERS TO BEAT UP CLASSMATE: 'GET HER'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No injuries were reported.