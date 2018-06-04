Police: Woman upset by wrong order hits employee with burger

Police say a Connecticut woman was so angry about a mishandled Wendy's order that she hit the cashier with her burger.

The Connecticut Post reports 50-year-old Holly Bartolotta of New Britain is charged with disturbing the peace Friday at the Middletown fast food restaurant.

Police say Bartolotta was upset because her burger order was wrong, so she cursed and threw it at the cashier. They say she also hit another customer.

The police report says Bartolotta was emotional about having to put her dog down. She is scheduled to return to court on June 15.

A working number for Bartolotta could not be found, and her attorney could not be immediately identified.

