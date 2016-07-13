Police: Woman charged after striking fiance with frying pan

Police say a Maryland woman struck her fiance with a frying pan after an argument and now faces charges.

The Daily Times of Salisbury ( http://delmarvane.ws/29BTOJs ) reports 32-year-old Kiesha Latasha Lee of Salisbury was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

The paper says charging documents state that Lee and her unidentified fiance got into an argument Saturday night. State police say Lee then grabbed the frying pan and struck her fiance with it across the left side of his face.

The court filings state that her fiance has a loose front tooth as a result.

The report says Lee was later released from a detention center on a $50,000 bond. It's unclear if she has an attorney.