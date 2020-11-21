Police find triple homicide in Georgia neighborhood

Police officers in Gwinett County, Ga., found a triple homicide after responding to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the cul-de-sac. He later died at a local hospital.

Officers then searched a nearby home where a garage door was open, and found two more deceased men.

The police department does not have a suspect description and is exploring possible motives.

Police helicopters and a K9 unit were searching the area Saturday night.

Contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300 with information or tips on the shooting.