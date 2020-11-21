Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Police find triple homicide in Georgia neighborhood

Officers were responding to a call of a "person shot"

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Is the rise in violent crime the new norm? Video

Is the rise in violent crime the new norm?

An 18-year-old was stabbed and set on fire in Bronx, New York; Fox Nation’s ‘Crime Stories’ host Nancy Grace reacts to the unrest across America on ‘The Daily Briefing.’

Police officers in Gwinett County, Ga., found a triple homicide after responding to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the cul-de-sac. He later died at a local hospital. 

CALIFORNIA MAN CHARGED WITH CRASHING DRONE INTO LAPD HELICOPTER

Officers then searched a nearby home where a garage door was open, and found two more deceased men. 

The police department does not have a suspect description and is exploring possible motives. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police helicopters and a K9 unit were searching the area Saturday night.

Contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300 with information or tips on the shooting. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.