Police: Someone threw concrete from overpass, killed driver

Police in Tennessee believe someone threw a chunk of concrete from a highway overpass, killing a driver below.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted that 54-year-old Joe C. Shelton Jr. was killed when the concrete came through his front windshield. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday while Shelton was driving eastbound on Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville.

Police are asking for help from anyone who might know who threw the concrete from the Shelby Avenue Bridge.