Police say man shoots himself fatally outside NY City Hall

Police say a man drove up to a gate outside New York's City Hall and shot himself to death.

A police spokesman says the man drove a black sedan up to the east gate of City Hall at 7:30 a.m. Monday and shot himself in the head. His name was not released. There were no other injuries.

Manhattan-bound traffic on the nearby Brooklyn Bridge was halted while police investigated the shooting, causing rush-hour traffic backups on both sides of the bridge.

The man shot himself close to one of two main security checkpoints for all people entering City Hall. Members of the public must pass through a metal detector before entering the building.

Security was tightened after a gunman killed a city councilman in 2003.