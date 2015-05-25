Police say 4 people, including suspect, killed in Wisconsin shooting

Police say four people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and another person was injured late Sunday in a shooting on a bridge in eastern Wisconsin.

The Menasha Police Department said in a statement that the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. local time on the Fox Cities Trestle Trail Bridge.

Menasha Police Chief Tim Styka told reporters that the shooting appeared to be "a random act." and said there was no further threat to the community. Styka added that the suspected shooter was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The injured person underwent surgery and was listed as being in critical condition.

Two witnesses told the Appleton Post-Crescent that they heard between ten and twelve shots come from the western end of the bridge.

"He shot enough rounds to hurt several people," witness Judge Finley said. "I mean it was just like the old days in (Vietnam): Bang, bang, bang, bang ... and then it got quiet. I saw people running, and both of us looked at each other and said, 'Those weren't fireworks.'"

Menasha police were expected to release additional information about the shooting at a press conference Monday.

Click for more from PostCrescent.com.