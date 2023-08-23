Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Police respond to 'active shooter situation' in Pittsburgh, report that 'hundreds of rounds were fired'

Police reportedly arrived to the scene to serve an eviction notice, leading to gunfire

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Pittsburgh police report 'active shooter situation' underway Video

Pittsburgh police report 'active shooter situation' underway

Fox News' Rich Edson provides details on the developing situation that reportedly began when police were serving an eviction notice. 

Pittsburgh police responded to active shooting situation in which "hundreds of rounds" were reportedly fired near Garfield on Wednesday.

Police have yet to offer details on how many people may have been injured in the incident. The situation reportedly escalated into gunfire when police arrived to serve an eviction notice.

"I’ve never heard bullets like this," a neighbor near the scene told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Something you’d see in a movie."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.